Katrick Technologies and Howard Tenens enter into new deal

Zero carbon energy start-up, Katrick Technologies, continues to grow its presence in a recently announced deal with UK distribution business Howard Tenens. Working with the distributor, Katrick Technologies will launch its wind panel technology to help Howard Tenens on its journey in becoming a zero-carbon business. With the potential to generate over 21 900 kWh/yr of electricity, just one of Katrick Technologies’ panels on Howards Tenens’ facility will create enough zero-carbon energy in a year equivalent to the output of 300 trees.

The company’s wind panels use newly patented technology, creating a shift in how wind energy can be harvested and used in both rural and urban environments. Katrick Technologies wind panels will help transform warehousing and logistics sectors’ historically troublesome carbon footprint. The wind panels utilise advanced aerofoils which capture wind from all directions and convert it to zero-carbon energy. Both Katrick Technologies and Howard Tenens hope to be sharing the results of the companies' partnership as part of the COP26 Environmental conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021.

Simon Emms, Managing Director – Property, Howard Tenens, commented “we are excited by the prospect of Katrick Technologies’ innovative technology and look forward to supporting them along this journey. Having invested heavily in PV and energy saving measures over the last few years we look forward to this technology complementing our drive to reduce our carbon footprint and increase sustainability across our ever-growing property portfolio”.

On the announcement of the partnership, Vijay Madlani, Chief Operating Officer of Katrick Technologies, “Katrick Technologies is excited to work with Howard Tenens, a forward-looking company who understands and values the importance of our revolutionary technology to create a zero-carbon future in warehousing and logistics.”

