A pathway forward for Europe’s wind sector in 2026 and beyond

Ali Inal, Managing Director, Senkron Digital, explains how connecting the dots between infrastructure, operations, and intelligence operators will have better control over the next phase of renewable growth.

Europe’s wind sector is not slowing down. But it is changing. By autumn 2025, Europe had installed close to 291 GW of wind capacity, including around 236 GW across the EU. Yet despite continued growth, the sector is still not moving fast enough to meet its own ambitions. WindEurope projects that the EU will install 22 GW a year between 2025 and 2030, taking total capacity to 344 GW by the end of the decade, well short of the 425 GW target.

This is not a failure of ambition. It is a sign that the industry is entering a different phase. For much of the past decade, the industry’s focus was clear: build more, build faster, scale what works. That phase delivered extraordinary progress. But as we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, the constraints shaping the sector are no longer primarily technological. They are structural.

Across Europe, projects are being delayed not because turbines cannot be installed, but because they cannot connect. Grid access, permitting timelines, and infrastructure readiness are now the factors determining whether capacity moves from pipeline to production. In parts of southern and southeastern Europe, where the opportunity for expansion remains significant, these constraints are even more pronounced.

In practice, we are already seeing this in parts of Southern Europe, where project conversations shift much earlier from capacity ambition to grid reality. What looks on paper like a growth opportunity is increasingly shaped, in execution, by infrastructure readiness, connection logic, and commercial discipline.

This is where the conversation needs to change. The next phase of Europe’s wind sector will be decided less by how much we build, and more by how effectively we operate within a far more complex system.

One of the clearest signals of that shift is the growing importance of hybrid projects. Wind paired with solar or storage is no longer just an optimisation strategy. In many markets, it is becoming a prerequisite for viability.

That change is being driven by necessity. As grid congestion increases and curtailment risk rises, projects that can offer flexibility, smoother output, and better alignment with demand are more likely to secure connection and financing. In southern Europe, where solar generation is accelerating, the ability to balance production across the day is already reshaping how assets are designed.

But hybridisation introduces its own layer of complexity. It requires developers and operators to think beyond individual assets and toward integrated systems, where performance is not defined by a single turbine or technology, but by how the entire portfolio behaves.

At the same time, the industry is confronting a quieter but equally significant shift: the ageing of Europe’s wind fleet.

Downtime that might have previously been considered marginal is now commercially material. Turbine breakdowns and maintenance-related losses, once accepted as manageable, are becoming commercially material in a market where margins are tightening.

The response is already underway. Predictive maintenance, condition monitoring, and remote diagnostics are moving from optional enhancements to core operational capabilities. The ability to anticipate failure, rather than respond to it, is changing how assets are managed and how value is protected.

This is particularly relevant in regions where operational challenges are more acute. Distributed fleets, harsher climates, limited access to specialist technicians and a wealth of other factors can all increase the cost of intervention. In these environments, better data and earlier insight are key enablers of reliability.

What sits beneath both of these trends is a broader transformation in how wind portfolios are run.

Operators today are managing larger, more diverse fleets, often spanning multiple geographies and OEMs. Data is abundant, but it is frequently fragmented, limiting its usefulness. The difference between insight and noise is becoming one of the defining factors of performance.

Bringing that data together, and turning it into something actionable, is no longer a technical exercise. It is a strategic one.

This is a challenge we know well. Solutions such as OnePact reflect the broader shift underway in the industry, where monitoring, predictive insight, and feasibility are increasingly being brought together to support better operational decision-making.

Looking ahead, there is a tendency to frame Europe’s wind challenge in terms of barriers. Slow permitting, constrained grids, supply chain bottlenecks - these are real issues, and they need to be addressed. But they are only part of the picture. The more important question is how the industry adapts to operate effectively within these constraints.

In many ways, markets that are earlier in their development cycle have an advantage here. Without the weight of legacy systems, they have the opportunity to design projects differently from the outset, integrating flexibility, hybridisation, and advanced operational models as standard rather than retrofit. That creates the potential not just for growth, but for a different kind of growth. One that is more resilient, more efficient, and ultimately more aligned with the realities of Europe’s energy system.

As the sector gathers at WindEurope in 2026, the conversation will inevitably return to scale. And it should. The need for more capacity is undeniable, but scale alone will not close the gap. As the industry grows ever more complex, progress will depend on adopting a holistic approach. By connecting the dots between infrastructure, operations, and intelligence operators will have better control over this next phase of growth.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!