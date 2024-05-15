MET Group appoints new Executive Chairman of Green Assets Division

Swiss-based energy company MET Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Clive Turton as the new Executive Chairman of its Green Assets Division. With over 20 years of international experience in the power and renewables industry, he will support MET’s renewables expansion strategy.

Clive Turton will take over the position from the 1st of June 2024. After over 11 years of service with MET, Balázs Gábor Lehocz, current Executive Chairman of the Green Assets Division, has decided to take a five-month sabbatical leave. On his return later this year, he will continue his career as an Advisor to MET Group’s Chairman and CEO Benjamin Lakatos.

Clive Turton is a senior executive with over 20 years of international experience in the power and renewables industry, he has held leadership roles in energy companies all over the world. He has a long track record of growing businesses across the renewables and conventional energy sectors, having built a number of successful energy businesses from scratch and presided over growth stories for businesses that have since become leaders in their industries.

Clive Turton was most recently the Chief Investment Officer at ACWA Power, one of the world’s fastest growing and largest developers of renewable energy. Before that, as Chief Executive Officer and President of Asia-Pacific at Vestas, he led the re-structuring and growth of the business throughout the region.

Prior to his career in the energy industry, Clive Turton worked in the banking sector for ten years. He started his career as a corporate lawyer in Australia and Europe.

“Our goal is to build a geographically diversified renewables portfolio, and the Green Assets Division is already present in 9 European countries. The experience of Clive Turton will support us massively in increasing our foothold in the renewables market,” said MET Group Chairman and CEO Benjamin Lakatos.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.