RenewableUK announces Board election results

RenewableUK has announced the results of the association’s latest annual Board election, including two new members and one who has been re-elected.

The Board of Directors supports RenewableUK’s senior management team in formulating strategy and setting priorities for the association, as well as ensuring that targets are successfully achieved.

One of the new members is Alice Barrs, Head of UK Policy and Public Affairs at RWE. Before joining RWE in 2015, she spent a decade working as an economist for the UK Government and the Climate Change Committee, specialising in energy and the power sector.

Alice Barrs said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Board of RenewableUK. The association has been crucial in putting renewables at the forefront of the UK’s journey to net-zero. As a Board member I will strive grow our industry to its full potential, via increased deployment, jobs and supply chain investment”.

The other new member is Mary Thorogood, Director of Public Affairs at Vestas. Mary has worked at the heart of the UK renewables industry for the last 10 years. She joined Vestas from Vattenfall, one of the world’s largest offshore wind developers, where she led UK Government and Stakeholder Relations.

The re-elected member is Paul Cooley, Director of Capital Projects at SSE Renewables where he is responsible for the growth of the company’s renewable portfolio including onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar and storage projects.

RenewableUK Chair Stephen Bull, Senior Vice President for Equinor’s offshore wind operations covering the North Sea region, said: “Our Board of Directors plays a crucial role in setting the agenda for RenewableUK to ensure that we continue to grow from strength to strength. The calibre of all those who took part in this election was exceptionally high and I’m delighted that the three successful candidates will bring a wealth of expertise to the next phase of our work. 2021 is a crucial year for our sector with the UK hosting the biggest international climate change summit for years, and the Government determined to build back better after the pandemic with the renewable energy industry in the vanguard. Our member companies are creating tens of thousands of highly-skilled jobs and attracting billions in private investment to the UK, especially in parts of the country which need fresh economic opportunities”.

RenewableUK’s Board of Directors consists of 17 members. The newly-elected Board members will begin their roles in September 2021.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.