WavEC and OceanPixel team up on renewable marine energy

WavEC and OceanPixel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encourage knowledge sharing on renewable marine energy—technology, projects, and more. This MoU is expected to help to strengthen collaborations between the two organisations with the aim of seeking opportunities presented by renewable marine energy developments in Europe and Southeast Asia, contributing to economic growth.

The wide range of scope of co-operation extends to a variety of topics including marine renewable energy site selection and characterisation, technology assessment, environmental monitoring and assessment, farm layout, LCOE assessment and offshore logistics, mooring design, and power cable layout.

WavEC, an R&D-based centre of excellence in Portugal, with a presence in Indonesia, brings a highly skilled team and an in-depth knowledge of the global offshore energy market. OceanPixel, a Singapore spin-off company from the Energy Research Institute at Nanyang Technological University (ERI@N), has a strong track record in supporting Blue Economy projects across Southeast Asia.

António Sarmento, President of the WavEC Board of Directors, said:

“We believe this collaboration will allow us to explore future opportunities in the ocean energy sector in Southeast Asia, sharing our expertise and know-how on marine energy and experience with demonstration projects in Portugal, leveraging on lessons learned.”

Michael Abundo, CEO of OceanPixel said “I am looking forward to the collaboration to support the development of marine renewable energy especially in the context of sustainable energy transitions and the wider Blue Economy for islands and coasts in South East Asia.”

