ENGIE signs renewable energy PPAs with Amazon

ENGIE has announced several energy offtake contracts with Amazon for a global renewable energy portfolio of wind and solar projects across the US, Italy and France totalling 650 MW. These Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) will exclusively rely upon renewable energy production facilities developed by ENGIE. For ENGIE, this operation is the largest portfolio of agreements signed at once with a single counterparty.

These projects align with Amazon’s goal to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030 and reach net zero carbon by 2040. They also demonstrate ENGIE's expertise across the green energy value chain, from the construction and operation of renewable energy plants, to the sale of energy to industrial customers. In 2019, ENGIE signed over 2000 MW worth of clean energy Corporate PPAs, mostly in the US but also in Europe, notably in Spain.

In the US, Amazon’s new renewable energy solar and wind projects with ENGIE represent 569 MW in Delaware, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia. They will supply Amazon with approximately 1850 GWh of power and with the associated project renewable energy credits (REC’s) annually. During construction, ENGIE will create approximately 300 jobs at each wind facility and 210 jobs at each solar facility. Projects are expected to reach commercial operation in 2021 through 2022.

In Europe, Amazon’s total contracts with ENGIE add up to 66 MW in Italy and 15 MW in France, and are the company’s first utility-scale renewable energy projects in each country. Amazon will purchase renewable energy from two solar facilities located in Southern Italy and another in Southern France to power its European operations.

"These new projects with ENGIE represent our first utility-scale renewable energy projects in Italy and France in Europe and our first projects in Delaware and Kansas in the US. They substantially help us on our path to powering our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030,” said Nat Sahlstrom, Director, Amazon Energy. “Working with ENGIE, we are able to add 650 MW of new power to grids in the US and Europe. Our push for more renewable energy is one step toward our goal of reaching net-zero carbon by 2040 as part of Amazon’s commitment to The Climate Pledge.”

These contracts demonstrate ENGIE’s capabilities to commercialise green energy internationally for our customers, and in North America - as elsewhere - we recognise that bold commitments are needed from global companies and local communities alike to lead the way to clean energy use,” said Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, ENGIE’s Executive Vice President in charge of the Renewables Business Line and Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE North America. “We are excited to work with Amazon to create a clean, prosperous, low carbon future - and create economic benefits for the communities involved.”

