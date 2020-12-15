Siemens Energy, Duke Energy and Clemson University to jointly study hydrogen use

Siemens Energy, Duke Energy and Clemson University have teamed up to study the use of hydrogen for energy storage and as a low or no-carbon fuel source to produce energy at Duke Energy’s combined heat and power plant located at Clemson University in South Carolina.

The US Department of Energy have announced that it awarded Siemens Energy a US$200 000 grant for the research initiative.

The pilot project, called H2-Orange – a nod to hydrogen gas and the collaboration with Clemson University – will ramp up in March 2021 and include studies on hydrogen production, storage and co-firing with natural gas.

The studies will evaluate multiple forms of hydrogen production, including green hydrogen, which is created from water and has no byproducts. Hydrogen also has the potential to store larger quantities of energy more efficiently and for longer durations than current lithium-ion battery technology.

This arrangement combines the experience, expertise and perspectives of Siemens Energy as the technology developer, Clemson University as the beneficiary and Duke Energy as the owner and operator of the asset.

Siemens Energy will study the use of its Silyzer electrolyser to produce hydrogen fuel to help power the existing SGT-400 natural gas turbine at the Clemson plant. The Silyzer can use renewables and clean energy sources to create hydrogen without producing emissions. Clemson University will lead the integration of hydrogen into the campus grid and ensure energy needs are met, and Duke Energy will provide operational, engineering and grid modelling expertise. Duke Energy also expects the results of the study to be applicable to its larger combustion turbine fleet.

For years, Duke Energy has actively evaluated hydrogen as a low or no-carbon fuel source to help the company meet its net-zero carbon goal by 2050. Siemens Energy and Clemson University also have net-zero carbon goals to reach by 2030.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.