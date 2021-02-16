Technip Energies enters a new chapter

Today marks the listing and first day of trading of shares of Technip Energies, a leading engineering and technology company, on compartment A of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ticker: TE).

The Group’s new identity is both a tribute to a renowned and respected name that represents solid foundations built over 60 years of successful operations – Technip – and a reflection of its vision to break boundaries and accelerate the journey to a low carbon society – Energies.

As a leader in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene, and with strong positioning in key growth areas including sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management, Technip Energies is central to crucial energy transition themes and ready to meet our current energy challenges. The Group’s operational track-record and flexible operating model allow it to support its customers at every step of the transformation chain to help them turn their vision into a sustainable reality.

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, declared: “Technip Energies is a driving force to address the energy transition challenge which our industry and our world need to tackle. We believe the future of energy is shaping tomorrow, and we have a significant role to play, in line with our mission of designing and delivering added value energy solutions. I am proud and excited to open this new chapter together with the Company’s 15 000 professionals, all over the world, who are committed to bringing the best of their pioneering spirit and expertise to transform the energy sector, for a better tomorrow.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.

&nbsp;