EDPR and AWS to collaborate on renewable energy PPAs

EDP Renewables, the fourth largest renewable energy producer in the world, has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in relation to Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for future wind and solar projects and the provision of cloud, technology, and digital services.

Through the collaboration, EDPR and AWS will explore opportunities to work together in two main areas. One will be the development by EDPR of wind and solar projects to be contracted through PPAs with AWS, which will enter into operation in 2023 - 2025, primarily in the US, Europe, and Latin America. The other area of collaboration will be the provision of cloud, technology, and digital transformation services by AWS as EDPR’s preferred cloud provider.

Miguel Ángel Prado, Chief Operating Officer of EDPR NA, states: "This alliance reaffirms the importance that EDPR attributes not only to the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the economy, but also to the importance of digitalisation in companies, especially in a context such as the current one, in which it is necessary to have the adequate tools to differentiate and overcome adversities. We are delighted to work with partners as relevant as Amazon, which is highly aligned with our company, in its firm commitment to renewable energies at a global level and to achieving carbon neutrality”.

Miguel Alava, Managing Director, AWS Iberia, states: “Our collaboration with EDPR will help toward our Climate Pledge commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 and power our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030, a target we are on a path to meet five years early by 2025. We are excited to work with EDPR on compelling challenges including anomaly detection and early bearing predictive diagnostics, and we are proud to work alongside customers on the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy.”

This collaboration reinforces the strong commercial relationships already in place between EDPR and AWS, while providing added visibility to the execution of EDPR’s 2021 - 2025 growth plan as well as a sound partnership for the continuous technological and digital transformation which is underway at EDPR. In fact, this agreement will potentially add to a total of 475 MW of PPAs already contracted between the parties.

The PPAs expected under this collaboration reinforce EDPR’s growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with a low-risk profile, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the economy.

