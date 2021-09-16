Enel Green Power signs renewable energy agreement with lululemon

Enel Green Power North America, Inc. has announced the signing of a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with lululemon athletica inc., enabling the athletic apparel company to achieve its goal of sourcing 100% renewable electricity across its direct operations in North America by 2021. Through the VPPA, which was facilitated by LevelTen Energy, lululemon will purchase the electricity delivered to the grid by a 15 MW portion of Enel Green Power’s North America Azure Sky Wind project in Texas, US, equivalent to the electricity used by all of lululemon’s company-operated stores, offices and warehouse facilities in North America. The agreement is lululemon’s first renewable energy VPPA and underscores the company’s investment to fuelling its Impact Agenda.

“As increasingly more retailers work to address the circularity of their operations, from product design and manufacturing to packaging and end-of-life, industry leaders like lululemon are also prioritising renewable energy as a centrepiece of their climate and sustainability efforts,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power in the US and Canada. “The agreement with lululemon also demonstrates how companies with a distributed operational footprint can leverage solutions like VPPAs to achieve their emissions reduction goals, while also supporting the addition of new renewable energy to the electric grid.”

Through the VPPA, lululemon will meet its renewable energy goals by aggregating the electricity load across 100% of their company-operated stores, offices and distribution centres in North America and purchasing wind energy equivalent to the electricity needs of their operational footprint. For its operations globally, the company will achieve 100% renewable electricity through renewable energy credits while continuing to look for opportunities to support net new renewable energy development in the regions they operate in. lululemon was advised on the VPPA by LevelTen Energy, which leveraged its Energy Marketplace and PPA analytics to assist the company in its project selection and negotiations.

This announcement helps lululemon achieve its RE100 commitment by 2021 and make progress against its Impact Agenda goals which include Science-based Targets by 2030. The Impact Agenda, launched in October 2020, details the company’s strategy to become a more sustainable and equitable business, and outlines its vision to minimise environmental impact and contribute to a healthier world.

Located west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Throckmorton County, Texas, the Azure Sky Wind and Storage project includes a 350 MW wind project paired with approximately 137 MW of battery storage and is expected to be operational in 1H2022. The project – consisting of 79 wind turbines – is being constructed in accordance with Enel Green Power’s North America Sustainable Design and Construction model and is expected to generate over 1300 GWh/yr, which will be delivered to the grid and will charge the battery located in the same facility. The battery storage system will be capable of storing the power generated by the wind turbines, while also providing services to enhance grid flexibility. At approximately 137 MW, the system will be one of the largest battery storage facilities in the world.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.