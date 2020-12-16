EDPR secures a 15-year wind and solar contract in Poland

EDP Renewables (EDPR) was awarded a 15-year Contract-for-Difference at the Polish renewable energy auction to sell electricity which will produced by a portfolio of five projects of wind and solar, with a total capacity of 220 MW.

The projects are expected to become operational in 2022 and 2023.

This new long-term contract reinforces EDPR’s footprint in Poland, with 476 MW already in operation and 558 MW secured in the country during the upcoming years.

EDPR has secured 87% of the ~7 GW target of wind and solar global capacity build-out for the 2019-2022 period, as communicated in the Strategic Update on March 2019, and will continue to develop worldwide profitable projects.

