A new Chief Executive Officer for Ørsted Onshore

Ørsted has appointed Neil O'Donovan as Chief Executive Officer of the Onshore business and new member of the Executive Committee as of 15 September 2021. Neil O'Donovan has acted as interim Chief Executive Officer of the business unit since 3 August 2021 and has been Chief Operating Officer of Ørsted Onshore since 2018.

Since the former Chief Executive Officer of Ørsted Onshore, Declan Flanagan, resigned from his position in the beginning of August 2021, Neil O'Donovan has been acting as interim Chief Executive Officer. Simultaneously, Ørsted has conducted a thorough recruitment process, evaluating both internal and external candidates, and have concluded that Neil O'Donovan is the best candidate for the permanent position as Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Onshore.

The Onshore business unit has grown rapidly since becoming a part of Ørsted in 2018, and now consists of wind, solar, and battery assets across the US and Europe, with a total of 4 GW in operation and under construction. As Chief Operating Officer of Ørsted Onshore, Neil has played an important role in successfully scaling the business, and he will now continue his journey with Ørsted Onshore by taking on the role as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining the company, Neil had a long career with global roles within technology, operations, and commercial functions in the energy sector. He holds an MA in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California in Berkeley, US.

He will be based in Dublin, Ireland, and will also work from Onshore's other locations, leading the continued expansion of business in the US, Europe, and globally.

Ørsted Onshore has an ambition to reach 17.5 GW in operation and under construction in 2030 and aims to deliver approximately 1.5 GW of additional capacity annually, based on a diversified pipeline of value-creating growth opportunities.

Neil O'Donovan professional experience:

2018 - present: Chief Operating Officer, Onshore.

2016 - 2018: Vice President, Lincoln Clean Energy.

2011 - 2016: Project Director, Lincoln Clean Energy.

2008 - 2011: Programme Director, Stirling Energy Systems (SES).

2007 - 2008: Senior Consultant, Booz Allen Hamilton.

2002 - 2007: Cell Leader, General Electric.

