CRP Subsea expands with new renewables manufacturing facility

CRP Subsea has made a large scale investment in a new manufacturing facility to support the company’s transition from primarily oil and gas into the renewables market. The purpose-built manufacturing facility includes a state-of-the-art semi-automated production line for the NjordGuard cable protection system used in offshore wind farms.

The new facility enables CRP Subsea to significantly improve flow of materials, achieve throughput efficiencies and increase productivity, increasing Bend Stiffener production output by a factor of 20. The enhanced capacity has positioned CRP Subsea to support the growing number of offshore wind projects.

Ray Cann, Head of Operations at CRP Subsea states “We are at the forefront of technical engineering and innovation, providing reliable, proven Dynamic Bending Stiffener solutions within the oil and gas industry. As renewable energy demands increase, we want to play an active part in applying our 25+ years’ polyurethane experience, technical expertise and knowledge to protect our customers critical assets. We are keen to support the commitments made at COP26 and the drive to net zero.”

The new facility in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, UK, was constructed using lean manufacturing principles and with a focus on environmental efficiency, the 12 000 m2 facility includes the very latest manufacturing equipment. In addition, CRP Subsea is also increasing its staff resource to support the expansion of the business.