Grasshopper Energy and Al Mulla Engineering sign clean energy agreement

Grasshopper Energy and Al Mulla Engineering, a member of Al Mulla Group, have signed a partnership agreement to provide clean energy infrastructure projects across Kuwait.

Through this partnership with Grasshopper, Al Mulla Engineering will diversify its product and service offerings, delivering a broad variety of clean energy solutions to various segments of the Kuwaiti market. Kuwait is a significant market for clean energy, with substantial solar energy potential. Grasshopper is dedicated to investing in clean energy in order to accelerate Al Mulla Engineering’s expansion goals and contribute to Kuwait’s and the Gulf’s clean energy capacity building.

“We are excited and honoured to have established this partnership with Al Mulla Engineering and have them as our national partner in Kuwait to support the New Kuwait vision,” says Azeem M. Qureshi, CEO of Grasshopper Energy. Adding, “Grasshopper looks forward to a long-term relationship with Al Mulla Engineering as we support them in providing Kuwait with the latest innovation in clean energy infrastructure”.

“The combination of Al Mulla Engineering, with its over 65 years of experience in offering engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and financing services for a variety of clean energy projects, and Grasshopper Energy’s global footprint in development, construction, and operations of solar energy plants and storage technologies, will help support a variety of clean energy projects in Kuwait achieve their goals for a greener, more sustainable future,” says Anfal Al Mulla, Managing Director of Al Mulla Engineering.

