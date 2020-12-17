Helexia wins green electricity contract in Brazil

Helexia, a distributed-generation and energy-efficiency specialist, signed a 20-year contract under which it will supply Vivo’s mobile phone networks (a Telefônica brand) with green electricity. Helexia was acquired by Voltalia, an international player in renewable energies, in May 2019. With this new win, Helexia’s contracted portfolio reaches 165 MW.

The 16 photovoltaic plants will be located in the states of Rondônia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, São Paulo, and Ceará, Brazil, to supply Telefônica’s local facilities with green electricity.

This is the first contract won by Helexia in Brazil, the country in which it started operating with the support of its holding company, Voltalia. It was made possible by the effective mobilisation of a project team combining Helexia’s competencies and know-how on distributed electricity generation and Voltalia’s knowledge of the Brazilian market.

The projects will require engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of the plants as well as the management of energy contracts along with Telefônica and the local distributors. Construction will start shortly, with full commercial operation scheduled in Q12022.

