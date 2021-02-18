Vopak invests in storage capacity in the Netherlands

Vopak is investing in the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, for the storage of waste-based feedstocks for the production of biofuels such as biodiesel and bio-jet-fuel.

The market for energy from renewable sources in Europe is rising, in part as a result of the Renewable Energy Directive II of the EU. In total, 16 new tanks with a combined capacity of 64 000 m3 will be built at Vopak Terminal Vlaardingen, located in the Port of Rotterdam. The renewable feedstocks that can be stored in the new tanks are waste materials, such as used cooking oil and tallow.

Vopak Terminal Vlaardingen already has extensive experience in storing these types of products. The terminal is strategically located within the Port of Rotterdam and is well connected for logistics by vessels, barges, trucks and trains.

Patrick van der Voort, Vopak's Division President Europe and Africa: "This project fits well within Vopak's ambition to support our customers and society by developing and investing in infrastructure solutions for facilitating more sustainable energies and feedstocks. We are looking forward to continuing to invest in the Port of Rotterdam".

