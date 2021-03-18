GE Renewable Energy to provide Convergent with system for solar and energy storage project

GE Renewable Energy has announced that it has been selected by Convergent Energy + Power (Convergent) to provide the system for a solar and energy storage project in New York, US.

GE Renewable Energy will supply an integrated solar inverter and energy storage package that will use a DC-Coupled system, for a 123 MWh hybrid solar plus storage project across three sites in Upstate New York. In aggregate, these projects will be the largest hybrid solar plus storage system in New York by a single owner. Construction on the hybrid systems has begun and is expected to reach commercial operation in the summer of 2021. GE will also provide a 20-year service agreement.

These paired solar and storage projects support New York State’s clean energy goals by providing renewable energy to the grid at the most strategic times. Pairing energy storage with solar photovoltaics (PV) will allow New Yorkers to access solar energy whether or not the sun is shining and reduce the state’s reliance on power plants during peak demand hours.

The system will use a direct DC-coupled configuration, with a single inverter and single point of interconnection shared by the solar array and the storage system, helping improve the overall energy output of the hybrid system while optimising equipment and installation costs, and increasing the overall system reliability.

