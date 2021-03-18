MilliporeSigma, Akamai, Synopsys and Uber enter into wind energy deal

MilliporeSigma, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (Akamai), Synopsys and Uber, with support from Sustainability Roundtable Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers, have signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Enel Green Power for the energy produced by a 111 MW portion of the Azure Sky wind project located in Texas, US. The aggregation deal, a model which enables companies with smaller and more distributed energy needs to combine renewable energy demand to collaboratively purchase renewable energy, is among the largest aggregation deals in the world.

"This aggregation deal demonstrates an extraordinary shift in the renewable energy purchasing market to give businesses with modest energy demand, but ambitious renewable energy goals, the opportunity to procure renewable energy in a cost-effective way," said Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power in the US and Canada. "As more companies of all sizes look to power their operations with clean energy, Enel is uniquely positioned to enable that transition, by creating customised solutions to meet the energy needs of all buyers."

MilliporeSigma, the life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will purchase the energy generated by a 68 MW portion of the Azure Sky wind project to help the company towards its goal of climate neutrality by 2040.

Akamai, the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, plans to purchase the renewable energy generated by a 18 MW portion of the project to support the company's commitment to run its intelligent edge network as efficiently as possible, to be mindful of its power usage, and to minimise the negative environmental impacts of its global operations.

Synopsys is at the forefront of Smart Everything with the some of the world's most advanced technologies for chip design, verification, IP integration, and software security and quality testing. The company will purchase the energy generated by a 15 MW portion of the project to support its ambitious emissions reduction goal.

Uber, a global mobility platform, will purchase the energy generated by a 10 MW portion of the Azure Sky wind and storage project, helping the company progress towards its global commitment to becoming a zero-emission mobility platform by 2040. This project helps Uber achieve its pledge to match all of its US offices with 100% renewable electricity by 2025, while expanding to data centres and global locations by 2030.

The four companies were supported on the aggregation deals by Sustainability Roundtable Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers, a buyers' platform committed to creating corporate buyer favourable renewable energy transactions.

The wind energy purchased by the four companies from the 111 MW portion of the Azure Sky project is expected to generate approximately 430 000 MWh/yr, equivalent to the electricity used by approximately 40 000 average US homes annually.

Located west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Throckmorton County, Texas, the Azure Sky wind and storage project includes a 350 MW wind project paired with approximately 137 MW of battery storage and is expected to be operational in 1H2022. In addition to the four companies under the aggregation deal, Enel will also sell the electricity produced by a 100 MW portion of the Azure wind project to Kellogg Company.

The Azure Sky wind and storage project is the latest example of Enel's commitment to invest in renewables-plus-storage hybrids in the US. Enel is currently constructing a similar plant, the 284 MW Azure Sky solar and storage project, in a neighbouring county, and a third hybrid project, 181 MW Lily solar and storage project, also in Texas.

