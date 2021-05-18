Haldor Topsoe discusses the green energy transition at US delegation meeting

On 17 May 2021, a delegation from the US Department of State met with a select group of Danish business leaders to discuss Denmark’s contribution to the green energy transition and how the two countries can collaborate for growth and a sustainable future.

Haldor Topsoe Chief Executive Officer and President, Roeland Baan, presented on how the company’s technologies can support the Biden Administration’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and help US companies grow their businesses sustainably.

Topsoe’s focus is to reduce carbon emissions by delivering world-leading technologies to produce essential carbon-neutral fuels and chemicals from renewable electricity.

President Biden has put the green energy transition high on the agenda, and in Topsoe’s view, conversion of renewable power to green fuels is paramount in widening the scope of electrification to include air transport, shipping and heavy transport.

“Today, the US is leading the world within the production of renewable diesel from waste and vegetable oils, mainly using Topsoe technology. The next step could very well be carbon-neutral fuels for planes, ships and trucks based on renewable power from wind turbines and solar cells. We are ready with the necessary technologies, and they can make a significant contribution to the green energy transition on a global scale,” says Roeland Baan.

Topsoe’s vision is to be recognised as a global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. A key component in this is green hydrogen. The company is a leader in high-performance electrolysis that produces green hydrogen from water and renewable power. Its proprietary technology is consistently more energy-efficient than today’s standard electrolysis technologies. According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast, hydrogen has the potential to fulfil 17% of the global energy demand by 2050.

As one of very few companies in the world, Topsoe has deep insight in both electrolysis to produce green hydrogen and the production of green fuels deriving from that hydrogen. This could be ammonia, methanol, and other so-called e-fuels.

