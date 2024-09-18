An evolution in wind energy

Stefano Santoni, Davi, Italy, examines the need for offshore and onshore wind turbine components to meet increasing demand in the wake of the growth of wind energy.

Wind energy, hailed as a cornerstone of the future energy matrix, has been experiencing substantial global growth. By 2030, projections indicate a generation of 2 TW from onshore and offshore wind sources, with offshore wind alone expected to contribute 268 GW. This rapid expansion underscores the critical need for innovative technological solutions that ensure efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in wind energy production. Davi aims to be at the forefront of this transformative era, offering unparalleled solutions tailored for the wind energy sector.

Strategic innovations

Innovation serves as the core pillar of the company’s operations, shaping every product and strategy it deploys. Its presence in over 70% of the plate rolls market within the wind energy sector not only speaks to its expertise, but also to the trust that the industry has placed in its technology. This trust is built on a commitment to rigorous testing and validation by the top players in the wind energy sector, who depend on effective machines to meet their precise manufacturing needs. The flexibility, adaptability, and precision of industry solutions are critically important in producing wind towers and foundations that must meet stringent standards for quality and durability.



Figure 1. MAV Plate Roll in action: showcasing the versatility of the three-roll, variable-axis model.

Specialisation in this market should be driven by a dedicated R&D team that is committed to pushing the boundaries of plate rolling technology. Companies should focus on continuous innovation, not as a goal, but as a process – a journey of improvement and adaptation to new challenges and opportunities in the wind energy sector. By investing heavily in research and development, companies ensure that they not only keep pace with, but also lead the way in, technological advancements. This proactive approach allows companies to develop tailor-made solutions that anticipate and address the evolving needs of the industry.

Each innovation should be the result of collaborative efforts among skilled engineers, who draw on vast knowledge and experience to devise solutions that maximise productivity and efficiency for industry clients. By pursuing these advancements, companies work to be at the forefront of the wind energy industry, consistently delivering products that redefine what is possible in the production of wind towers and foundations. These efforts ensure that as the challenges of wind energy production evolve, so too do the company’s solutions, maintaining its position as a leader in the industry and a trusted partner in the global pursuit of renewable energy.

Offshore and onshore towers production

Davi’s technology plays a pivotal role in both offshore and onshore wind tower production. Implementing advanced machinery and systems streamline manufacturing processes, significantly enhancing production efficiency and product quality. For offshore towers, which can soar up to 120 m and are designed to withstand harsh marine environments, companies should ensure that each machine component meets exacting specifications for durability and stability. Onshore towers, benefiting from the same technology, are optimised for the specific challenges presented by terrestrial environments.



The four-roll model demonstrates its capabilities with essential accessories for the wind energy industry.

Offshore foundations production

Regarding offshore foundations, there are solutions that are meticulously designed to address the unique challenges posed by marine environments. Technology is critical in the construction of offshore wind foundations, which requires unparalleled precision and robustness due to the harsh conditions of the sea. Davi’s own plate rolling machines ensure that the steel plates used in the construction of these foundations are rolled accurately and efficiently, contributing to the structural integrity and longevity of offshore wind turbines.



Figure 3. Crafting a cylinder with the MCB Plate Roll.

In particular, MCB and MAV lines are equipped to handle a variety of plate sizes and thicknesses, which are essential for constructing sturdy bases that can withstand oceanic pressures. These machines are engineered for high performance under demanding conditions, featuring enhanced control systems that allow for precise manipulation of large and thick plates. Such capabilities ensure that each component of the foundation is manufactured to the highest standards, minimising the risk of errors that could compromise the safety and effectiveness of offshore wind installations.

These solutions underscore the company’s commitment to advancing the field of wind energy through technological innovation tailored specifically for the complex requirements of offshore wind foundation production. The company continuously refines technology to meet the specific demands of this challenging environment.

