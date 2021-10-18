GGE welcomes new Chief Development Officer

Galileo Green Energy (GGE), the pan-European development and investment platform for renewable energy, is pleased to announce that Olivier Renon has joined the company as Chief Development Officer.

Olivier brings 20 years of experience in the energy and renewables sector, with a particular focus on large-scale ground-based solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and most suitable business models since 2008. The GGE executive management team is being built by Ingmar Wilhelm, Chief Executive Officer, to lead and oversee all development, investment and operating activities in mainstream renewable energy and supporting technologies across Europe.

“The global development experience and deep solar sector expertise that Olivier brings is very complementary and additive to the Galileo Green Energy team. Olivier will drive our ongoing business development efforts spanning from solar PV to storage projects and including both onshore and offshore wind initiatives as well. Leveraging his many successful global experiences on four different continents, Olivier will play a leading role in the future development of Galileo Green Energy. We are very happy to have him on our team, which is already covering six large and attractive markets across Europe”, says Ingmar Wilhelm.

“I am delighted to be joining the Galileo Green Energy team and contributing my global experience to lead its business development efforts. I am impressed by the skills, the diversity and the overall professional approach to the business that Galileo demonstrates. This is such an interesting time for the renewable energy sector in Europe; our team and our partners are excited to take a highly proactive role in it”, commented Olivier Renon who was previously Executive Vice-President and Global Head of Business Development at Sonnedix.

Since its inception in early 2020, GGE has grown its development pipeline to over 2 GW including solar PV, energy storage and wind projects in Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK. Further European markets including France and Poland will be addressed during the year.

