Canada’s Ocean Supercluster announce new hydro project

Canada’s Ocean Supercluster have announced four new projects – including the Ocean Energy Smart Grid Integration Project – with a total value of CAN$4.5 million from its Accelerated Ocean Solutions Program stream. This Ontario-led project brings together small and medium-sized enterprises and other partners in ocean innovation to provide cost-effective integration of ocean energy generators into communities.

With a total project value of CAN$975 000, the Ocean Supercluster will provide CAN$633 750 in funding for the project, with CAN$341 250 coming from industry partners. The Ocean Energy Smart Grid Integration Project is led by BMT partnered with Sustainable Marine, University of Victoria, Rainhouse, and Turtle Island Innovation. Together they will commercialise the integration of ocean energy solutions to help reduce the dependence of diesel power generation in rural communities, and increase the opportunity for use of renewable sources of energy.

The Ocean Energy Smart Grid Integration Project will develop a single controller that has algorithms for different communities, whereas currently there is a bespoke design for each community. With this solution, algorithms are selected and parameterised based on ratings of the equipment. The development of this technology will not only support the greening of energy for communities of all sizes with global market opportunity, but it will also create new economic activity, build capabilities in ocean energy smart grid integration, and create five new jobs.

The International Energy Agency’s Technology Collaboration Programme on Ocean Energy Systems recently released a report called Ocean Energy in Islands and Remote Coastal Areas, which highlights the market opportunity for ocean energy technologies in remote areas due to the high cost of electricity, as is it is often supplied by diesel generators. Additionally, where the electricity demand is small, infrastructure such as submarine cables to connect to utility networks cannot be economically justified.

Canada’s Ocean Supercluster is an industry-led cluster focused on tackling the shared challenges across ocean sectors through a collaborative programme designed to accelerate the development and commercialisation of globally-relevant solutions, while also building a capable, inclusive workforce. To encourage innovation and trigger new industry investment during these challenging times, the Ocean Supercluster supplemented its core programmes with an additional project stream called Accelerated Ocean Solutions Program. This enables the development of smaller projects on a shorter timeline that deliver tangible outcomes, while continuing to build resiliency in the ocean sector.

