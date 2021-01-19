AVANGRID granted hydropower transmission line permit

AVANGRID Inc., a sustainable energy company, has announced that it has received the Presidential Permit from the US Department of Energy for its New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project, thus successfully completing all major permitting.

The project also marked the start of construction with the commencement of clearing activities and installation of temporary access roads to prepare for the installation of the monopoles that will carry the transmission line. In partnership with Hydro-Quebec, the NECEC will bring clean hydropower from Quebec, Canada, significantly reducing carbon emissions in New England, US.

“From day one, our focus has been on how we can provide cleaner energy for the region along with lower electric rates, jobs and economic stimulus - all while mitigating the project's environmental impact,” said AVANGRID President, Robert Kump. “After 33 months, hundreds of hours of public hearings, thousands of pages of evidence, and a comprehensive review by state, federal and regional regulators and agencies, there should be no doubt of the value the Clean Energy Corridor brings to Maine to further clean energy goals, provide cleaner air, and lower energy costs.”

“The NECEC is a strong and swift response to the climate urgency which, as the pandemic, is a challenge that has no borders. It will help bring down harmful emissions, while reliably powering homes and businesses with competitive, renewable energy,” said Hydro-Québec president and Chief Executive Officer, Sophie Brochu. “The granting of the Presidential Permit brings us closer to our collective goal - building a clean energy future for us all.”

“We are pleased to be able to start construction so that Mainers can realise the more than US$570 million in benefits and more than 1600 jobs this project will bring to Maine during this time of economic uncertainty,” continued Kump. “Benefits for the state of Maine will come in the form of infrastructure upgrades, rate relief for customers, including a fund for low-income customers, grants for electric vehicle infrastructure, economic development for tourism, education funding, broadband, heat pumps and land conservation.”

Following nearly three years of extremely rigorous and thorough review and approvals for the project which examined environmental, economic and social impacts, the Presidential Permit is the last in a series of permits granted by independent regulatory bodies at the state and federal level. All of the regulatory reviews have concluded that the Clean Energy Corridor is environmentally and economically beneficial and good for Maine and New England. The project previously received permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maine Public Utilities Commission, the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

