Carlton Power and Stag Energy merge operations

Carlton Power and Stag Energy, two UK-based independent energy infrastructure developers, are to merge their operations. The combined business will focus on energy infrastructure projects that will support the UK’s transition towards net zero, with a strong emphasis on energy security.

The combined company will operate as part of the Carlton Power Group and includes key personnel from both Carlton and Stag, including Carlton’s Founder Keith Clarke and George Grant, the Founder of Stag Energy.

Keith Clarke said: “Our combined capabilities provide an unparalleled track record of successfully identifying, developing, and delivering major infrastructure projects in the UK and Europe. Over the past 30 years, the team has delivered more than 6 GW of both thermal and renewables generation. Importantly, looking ahead there are a range of business opportunities that we see to be vital for the UK energy system to safely navigate its way towards net zero. It is an exciting future for all of us.”

“In addition to energy infrastructure projects, we have also established a carbon marketing and advisory business – Carlton Carbon – to facilitate the delivery of verified carbon certificates in the compliance and voluntary sectors.”

George Grant said: “The combined company intends to capitalise on the continuing growth in the market for distributed low carbon energy projects and to continue to deliver quality investment opportunities for both strategic and financial partners.”

The company will focus in the areas of energy storage and grid stability services – including the provision of system inertia, reactive power, and short circuit capacity. It is also developing a portfolio of green hydrogen production projects across the UK in addition to Carlton Carbon.

