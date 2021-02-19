SolarMarine Energy design floating renewable energy system in Ireland

SolarMarine Energy Ltd (SolarMarine Energy), an Irish small-medium sized enterprise (SME) based in County Mayo, Ireland, has designed an innovative floating hybrid renewable energy system, which could offer sustainable low carbon solution for Irish coastal communities.

The research and development project was funded by the Marine Institute's 2018 Industry-Led Awards scheme. Under the scheme, the Marine Institute provided €2.4 million in funding for research projects to twelve companies, working in collaboration with five higher education institutions.

For this research project, SolarMarine Energy designed a floating solar energy structure to produce green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is generated using excess renewable energy that can be used as a clean fuel for heating and transport, or to store and transport energy. The company’s research indicates that floating solar energy is ideal for island and coastal communities.

Eamon Howlin, Chief Executive Officer of SolarMarine Energy said, "The floating solar industry is only emerging in Europe, having been established in Japan in 2014, and has a projected market value of over US$1 billion by 2023. Thanks to our collaborative study in partnership with the Marine Institute and University College Cork, SolarMarine Energy Ltd are playing an important part in this developing industry."

Dr Niall McDonough, Director of Policy, Research and Innovation at the Marine Institute said, "Supporting new marine renewable energy solutions is a strategic priority for Ireland to meet the targets of the Climate Action Plan 2019. Through our competitive funding programme, the Marine Institute provides grants to companies in Ireland to undertake research and to develop innovative concepts, prototypes, solutions and business models. This kind of support is essential to boost ocean business and to enable the transition to a climate-neutral blue economy."

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.