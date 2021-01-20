AREG and ESA team up on space-based renewables sector support

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have signed a memorandum of intent (MOI) to analyse, develop and implement space-enabled technology and services to support the renewable energy sector.

The organisations will work together to foster the development of space-utilising applications to support technical and business innovation in the renewables sector. The organisations will also evaluate environmental sustainability of energy production and safety of operations.

ESA Space Solutions aims at reaching commercial exploitation of space assets, data and capabilities addressing incubation, proving technical feasibility and business development. This includes the development of operational services for a wide range of users through the combination of different systems, and support in creating viable companies as well as to existing companies.

AREG was founded in 2003 to support firms seeking growth within the renewables sector. It provides opportunities for direct access to some of the industry’s largest developers through its events. It also connects businesses with access to ground-breaking projects, both domestically and abroad, and ensures members are provided with updates on emerging opportunities in the sector.

