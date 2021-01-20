WinJi’s software platform to be used for renewable energy projects

WinJi, a Swiss based company specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) for renewable energy asset management and its innovative True Power platform, has been selected by Actis, an energy asset investor in growth markets across the globe, to implement the aforementioned True Power platform.

WinJi was chosen following a competitive selection process and is expected to support the maximisation of Actis’ overall performance across its rapidly growing portfolio of renewable energy assets in its fund.

WinJi will provide its performance and software platform solution for existing and new assets for the Actis long life infrastructure fund (ALLIF), which is investing US$1.2 billion in operating energy infrastructure projects across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The True Power platform will be initially integrated into 800 MW of existing renewable assets located in Brazil, Chile and India.

The platform has been specifically developed for asset owners to meaningfully improve the overall profitability, resulting in significant project Internal Rate of Return optimisation. By applying sophisticated, AI based data analytics, the True Power Platform identifies performance anomalies, quantifies loss drivers and calculates suggestions to improve production efficiency. Key Performance Indicators help to improve asset management effectiveness, while historic benchmarks support top down decision making.