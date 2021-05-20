Focus on the upcoming All Things Energy Forum 2021

The international digital three-day Forum that takes place from 2 - 4 June in Athens and is co-organised by BOUSSIAS and Natural Resources PC already hosts 95 invited speakers from 22 countries and numerous participants from the domestic and international business world.

The Forum is the largest energy event with significant market influence as it engages energy producers, energy consumers, enterprises of energy-related services and technology, as well as governmental and public authorities. All parties shall examine through fruitful dialogue the new financial data, the international politics and policies, the energy trade, the innovations, and state of the art technologies in the era of the pandemic.

Amongst the very interesting topics of the agenda that will be discussed during the three days of the Forum, highly regarded invited speakers such as Mrs. Natasa Pilides (Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Cyprus), Mr. Jacky Chen (President of Huawei Digital Power Technologies CEE & Nordic Region), Dr. Constantine Botopoulos (former MEP, former Chairman of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission) and Dr. Julije Domac (President of the FEDARENE and Special Advisor for Energy and Climate of the President of the Republic of Croatia, Belgium) will analyse the EU Green Deal and the COVID-19 impact, as well as historical changes.

The EU and its associated laws attempt to secure that all sectors of the economy and society will contribute to the target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and set a specific framework. Has the COVID-19 crisis brought up a political dilemma and affected the Green Deal? How can the recovery during and after the pandemic be ensured and accelerated towards a climate-neutral EU by 2050? Throughout the programme, key market players such as ENEL Green Power Europe, Encavis, LKAB, Public Power Corporation Renewables, Hellenic Petroleum, Andera Partners, Blue Elephant Energy, DEPA, Star Bulk Carriers, and Tsavliris Salvage Group will offer their vision as well as practitioner views on these questions.

In addition, in one of the most interesting sessions of the event, Mr. Hariram Subramanian (CTO Huawei FusionSolar Smart PV Solution, Europe), Mr. Martin Georgiev (Alpiq Energy SE, Switzerland), Mr. Jenson Ho (Director, Infrastructure Engineering & Data Center Operations, Pure Storage, US) and Mr. Joe MacDonald (Founder, Design Strategist, Urban A&O Inc, New York, US) will present to the audience how energy storage can be further developed and expanded to provide the solution to seasonal fluctuations and energy outages.

