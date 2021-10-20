DNV provides services for solar and green hydrogen plant in French Guiana

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has acted as the lenders technical advisor and provided technical due diligence to review one of the world's largest power plant projects combining photovoltaic (PV) energy and massive storage of 128 MWh.

Meridiam, the main shareholder and developer, worked with HDF, a global pioneer in hydrogen energy and Sara, a key player in the production of energy in French Guiana, for over three years to structure a bankable project with a pool of leading financial institutions. Using the Renewstable® concept developed by HDF Energy, combining a PV park, battery and hydrogen-based storage station located in Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni, French Guiana, CEOG aims to produce stable and continuous power, 24 hr/d, without polluting emissions and without fuel logistics.

This innovative power plant will produce 100% renewable combining a PV plant and mass storage of energy in the form of hydrogen to supply the equivalent of 10 000 homes in Western French Guiana at a lower cost than diesel power plants in the region. CEOG will prevent the emission of 39 000 tpy of CO 2 and make it possible to secure local consumption basin in the event of failure or maintenance of the electricity network.

DNV experts from four different countries evaluated technical risks and mitigation measures relative to typical industry practice; and advised on the technical status including the project description and site assessment, the license and environmental permits, the energy production modelling, and the design and technology review assessing PV modules, inverters, battery, electrolysers and fuel cells. In addition, the scope of work covered the grid, power purchase agreement and financial model review, the engineering, procurement, and construction and operations (PPA) and maintenance agreements.

The project construction begins in autumn 2021 and commissioning is scheduled for early 2024.

It is estimated to generate sales of approximately €17 million for local businesses. The power generated by CEOG will be distributed in French Guiana’s grid and its production will be framed in a 25-year contract.

DNV’s ‘Energy Transition Outlook’ forecasts that the future production of hydrogen for energy purposes will be dominated by electrolysis using dedicated off-grid renewables, such as solar and wind farms. By 2050, 18% of hydrogen will be grid-based and 43% will come from dedicated capacity comprising solar PV (16%), onshore wind (16%) and fixed offshore wind (9%).

