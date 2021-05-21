Wood Thilsted appoints new Senior Metocean Specialist

Senior Metocean Specialist Florent Guinot has joined the Energy and Climate Analytics department at offshore wind geotechnical and structural experts, Wood Thilsted.

Florent previously led the Site Characterisation and Mooring Department at Naval Energies, where he contributed significantly to the growing field of floating offshore wind.

Working on extremely challenging locations, he contributed to the engineering and mooring development of floating units at numerous key locations.

Carla Ribeiro, who is the Head of Wood Thilsted’s Energy and Climate Analytics department, commented:

“Florent brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to our team that already offers unmatched wind yield and metocean capabilities. He has over 15 years of experience dedicated to marine renewable energy, with an ability to provide highly innovative solutions. Together with Bruna de Queiroz (Senior Oceanographer), Jon Collins (Senior Data Scientist), and Marie-Anne Cowan (Lead Offshore Wind Engineer), we can serve our clients with even more insight”.

The recruitment of Florent Guinot, one of several new key appointments, has seen Wood Thilsted grow from 50 people to an international team of over 100 during the past 18 months.

