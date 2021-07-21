Mainstream Renewable Energy to launch hybrid renewable energy platform in Chile

In a major expansion of its presence in Chile, Mainstream Renewable Power has announced plans for Nazca Renovables – a new, hybrid renewable energy platform with more than 1 GW of capacity.

The clean energy generated by the platform will avoid the emission of more than 1.1 million t of CO 2 , around the equivalent of every one of Chile’s 18 million people planting a tree.

The platform consists of six projects – three wind farms, and three solar photovoltaic (PV) generation assets – and is divided into three portfolios.

Humboldt, the first of these, will provide 255 MW of clean energy via the Tata Inti Solar Farm and the Entre Ríos Wind Farm, with construction expected to begin in mid-2022.

This announcement is a major expansion of Mainstream Renewable Energy’s presence in Chile – the new Nazca Renovables platform builds on the strengths of the 1.35 GW Andes Renovables platform, which recently saw its first portfolio, Condor, begin supplying electricity to the grid.

By 2022, the company expects to provide 20% of electricity required by Chilean consumers as the Andes Renovables portfolio comes online in its entirety.

This new platform will grow the company’s importance as a provider of renewable energy in the country by powering more than 1.2 million homes when it is fully operational.

Mainstream Renewable Energy is also exploring incorporating hybrid solutions as part of the platform, such as storage systems with large-scale batteries located at the various assets.

This will allow the company to generate power for more hours in a day, providing additional flexibility to better serve customers’ needs and providing additional support to the grid. This would build on its history of realising and commercialising emerging technologies, which includes the recent agreement to explore the development of green hydrogen and low-cost ammonia production in Chile.

The Humboldt portfolio will supply a recently-signed, long-term bilateral private power purchase agreement (PPA) with a strategic partner.

This is the second such deal within a month for Mainstream Renewable Energy in Chile, following the signing of a PPA to supply power from the Copihue phase of the Andes Renovables platform.

