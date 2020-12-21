Belgium’s Ineos to buy green electricity from RWE

RWE Supply & Trading (RWE) and Ineos have entered into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). Under the terms of the 10-year agreement set to begin in 2021, Ineos will purchase 198 GWh/yr of green electricity from RWE, which will be generated by the Northwester 2 wind farm in the Belgian North Sea.

The wind farm is located off the coast of Zeebrugge, Belgium, and is operated by the Belgian company Parkwind. The PPA represents around 25% of the electricity generated by Northwester 2. As a result of the agreement, Ineos will reduce its carbon footprint in Belgium by 745 000 t of CO 2 during the term of the agreement.

Ineos is one of a series of accounts that RWE provides with green electricity on the basis of PPAs. Deutsche Bahn, for example, purchases electricity generated from hydropower and offshore wind power and Bosch recently concluded a purchase agreement for solar power with RWE.

The Northwester 2 offshore wind farm supplies the Belgian grid with green electricity from 23 turbines, each with a capacity of up to 9.5 MW. The wind farm’s total power generation has been marketed by RWE since the spring of 2020. It is the seventh wind farm in the Belgian North Sea and has a total installed capacity of 219 MW.

