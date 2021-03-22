Black & Veatch to conduct studies for Brazilian green hydrogen plant

Black & Veatch will undertake feasibility studies central to the development of one of the world’s largest green hydrogen plants. When operational, Enegix Energy’s Base One facility, in Ceará, Brazil, will produce more than 600 million kg/yr of green hydrogen.

The highly ambitious new-build electrolysis facility will be powered entirely by renewable energy, initially 3.4 GW of solar and onshore wind. Ceará’s potential for renewable energy generation, coupled with access to a strategic deep-sea port to facilitate the export of hydrogen, was key to the choice of the scoped 500 ha. site for the US$5.4 billion investment.

Enegix Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Black & Veatch for the delivery of feasibility studies key to advancing the green hydrogen plant’s creation. “Hydrogen project developers and investors need confidence in the quality of the advice they receive. The most complete analysis will come from partners with expertise in hydrogen, renewable energy generation, and the complex interfaces between them that define projects like Base One,” said Gary Martin, a Managing Director with Black & Veatch’s Oil and Gas business. “Facilities such as the one proposed by Enegix are at the heart of making hydrogen a core component of a zero-carbon global economy; and our integrated approach places us in a unique position to contribute.”

Hydrogen has the potential to reduce and replace reliance on fossil fuels for electricity generation and storage, heating, transport, production of green chemicals and fertilizer. Across the globe, Black & Veatch is engaged in developing, designing and constructing decarbonisation solutions that fulfil these objectives.

In January 2021, reflecting its ongoing commitment to decarbonisation and further advancing efforts to create a more balanced energy portfolio, Black & Veatch joined the Hydrogen Council – a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry organisations with a vision for hydrogen’s ability to foster the energy transition.

