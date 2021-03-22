Following successful medium scale testing of its fully patent protected marine energy generation technology, Marine Power Systems is now working at full-scale to prove its grid connected technology ahead of commercialisation. The company has appointed LOC to deliver a work package to support the detailed design of its modular platform and the integration of wind turbine technology.

LOC is part of the AqualisBraemar LOC Group – a leading independent global marine and engineering consultancy. Marine Power Systems will be working with LOC to further develop the design and de-risk the technology.

“LOC blends expertise in offshore wind development and wave energy to support the client in finding the right solution for their project. This project is highly significant in that it has opened up the commercial viability of wave energy through harnessing different technologies and design concepts in the marine renewable market. We are really pleased to have the opportunity to support Marine Power Systems in finding the right wind turbine technology for their modular platform, and to help MPS bring this technology to market”, said Tim Camp, Renewables Project Director, LOC.

The technology

Marine Power Systems have developed a technology solution that can be configured to harness wind power, wave power or combined wind and wave power at grid scale. The solution represents one of the only modular wave, floating wind and combined solutions that can be used in deep water.

Between WaveSub, WindSub and DualSub, Marine Power Systems support optimised energy capture for any particular site through the combination of wave and wind energy generation technology.

All the devices can be assembled and towed from port and they retain common deployment, anchoring and operation and maintenance solutions. This reduces the costs of ownership and maximises the energy generation cost effectiveness. A designed-in survivability strategy combined with a proven mooring system that provides excellent stability in adverse weather conditions.

The first commercially available wave only devices will have a rated power of 4.5 MW, increasing to 10 MW of wave power as the technology is developed. The wind and combined wind and wave devices will support the largest and most powerful wind turbines available today and in the future, starting at 10 MW but increasing to over 15 MW.

A strong platform

Marine Power Systems bring a talented team of over 20 staff that are not only experienced in the design, manufacture and build of their hardware but also the deployment and maintenance of the technology at sea as well as the regulatory and consenting requirements associated with delivering real world projects. That team also includes some of the best suppliers, sub-contractors and independent experts in the business; increasing the knowledge and experience available to support the business.

The company has recently been awarded £12.8 million of support from the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government. It completed a round of crowdfunding and private investment in the summer of 2020, exceeding the original target, to support and match that non-diluted government grant funding.

That investment success is based on significant third-party due diligence and is testament to the belief that Marine Power Systems’ technology will be a market leader in the manufacturing and supply of marine energy extraction hardware.

