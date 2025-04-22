Biofuels International Conference & Expo 2025 returns to Brussels with industry leaders and policymakers at the helm

The 16th annual Biofuels International Conference & Expo will once again take place in Brussels this June, uniting key players from across the global biofuels sector. At a time when energy security, decarbonisation, and climate resilience dominate policy and investment agendas, biofuels are stepping into the spotlight as a vital part of the solution.

The event will gather leading producers, regulators, policymakers, and innovators for two days of in-depth discussion and collaboration. Hosted by Biofuels International Magazine, the conference will run alongside the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Summit and the International Biogas Congress & Expo, offering attendees access to all three events.

The event

With the EU targeting 45% renewable energy consumption by 2030 and implementing major initiatives such as REPowerEU, this is a crucial moment for biofuels.

The conference will cover:

Evolving regulations and their impact on biofuels markets.

The role of advanced biofuels in decarbonising transport and industry.

Technology and innovation in plant performance and feedstock use.

Investment and policy pathways to scale up production.

Attendees will benefit from dedicated networking time, access to all three co-located events, and use of the bespoke event platform to connect with fellow participants before and after the event.

Top-tier industry Voices

This year’s speaker line-up includes a range of high-level experts from major energy firms, regulatory bodies, and industry associations, reflecting the strategic importance of biofuels in Europe’s energy transition.

Among the key speakers:

Ina Chiri?a, Associate Director, S&P Global Commodity Insights – Providing a market outlook on European biofuels supply and demand in light of regulatory shifts and geopolitical pressures.

Cornelius Claeys, Head of Market Intelligence, Neste – Sharing global insights from one of the world’s leading renewable fuel producers on growth trends and investment priorities.

Barbara Smailagic, Fuels Policy Officer, Transport & Environment – Offering expert commentary on the implications of RED III and Fit-for-55 policies on the biofuels landscape.

Xavier Noyon, Secretary General, European Biodiesel Board – Discussing the evolving role of biodiesel and the implementation of sustainability criteria across the EU.

Additional speakers represent organisations including AFS Energy, Alleima, MOEVE (formerly CEPSA), Ceras Analytics, ePURE, STX Commodities, and Maruti Suzuki India.

