CeraPhi Energy expands to support growing interest in geothermal energy

Geothermal delivery company, CeraPhi Energy, has reinforced its advisory board to reflect the growing investment in ‘anywhere scalable plug-and-play' solution.

Senior Renewables Finance Executive, Sital Joshi, brings 20 years’ experience of renewable energy infrastructure finance advisory and funding services and renewable energy project finance to the board of the UK-based business.

As well as extensive renewables experience, the Chief Executive Officer of Boustead Renewables (BRL) has advised on rail, education, central government projects, and other sector projects ranging from £5 million to £6 billion transactions.



Sital Joshi.

Karl Farrow, Chief Executive Officer of CeraPhi Energy, based in Great Yarmouth, England, with offices in London, England, and Houston, US, said:

“Joshi brings a wide experience of project risk management, banking and funding. We have looked at a number of geothermal opportunities together already, so he is already an integral piece of our strategic jigsaw.

“I am sure he will play an instrumental role in the day to day strategic growth of the business”

Joshi said: “Investment interest in geothermal is certainly increasing its baseload offering and with companies such as CeraPhi increasing the ability to make geothermal an anywhere and scalable plug and play solution, it's great to be able to be part of their advisory board.”

BRL, headquarted in London, has offices in US, Africa and Mauritius through its association with Boustead Asset Management, has deep sector knowledge in the renewables sector, with long-standing experience in investment banking, fund management, research, institutional investing and public sector consulting.

It operates in markets including solar PV, onshore wind, geothermal, waste-to-energy, hydro, biomass and infrastructure-related innovation, engaging from early stage in the development cycle to consult on finance provision to help clients enter the construction phase.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.