Prostar Capital welcomes new Senior Advisor

Prostar Capital, a global private investment firm leading the energy transition to net-zero carbon emissions, has announced the appointment of James Choi as a Senior Advisor. Based in Canberra, Australia, Mr. Choi will support Prostar’s Asia-focused investments in the energy transition. In particular, he will focus on natural gas, hydrogen, solar and other clean energy investment opportunities throughout the region.

Mr. Choi most recently served as Australia’s Ambassador to South Korea since 2016, where he built and supported the strategic partnership between the countries, improving customer trade and facilitating investments, with an emphasis on infrastructure and financial services businesses. Mr. Choi was also influential in leading the Australian Government’s efforts to establish a hydrogen supply chain with South Korea, transforming the two countries’ bilateral energy partnership.

Mr. Choi brings extensive energy industry knowledge and a strong network of business and government relationships, enabling him to be a strong resource in infrastructure asset deal origination and asset-level operational improvements. Additionally, he will help drive value creation at the firm by providing advice and strategic guidance to Prostar’s investment teams and the management teams of its portfolio companies, including Kyungnam Energy, one of the largest independent city gas businesses in South Korea.

Mr. Choi’s 27 years in public service make him uniquely qualified for this role. Prior to being Australia’s Ambassador to South Korea, he served as the Australian Ambassador to Denmark, with earlier postings at the Australian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, US, and at the Australian Embassy, Seoul, South Korea. While working in Canberra, he led Australia’s consular support for Australians overseas, a role which entailed managing global crises and high-profile consular cases.

Mr. Choi is experienced operating across different countries and cultures, which has been a hallmark of Prostar’s investment style since the firm was established in 2012. He graduated from the University of Sydney, Australia, with degrees in economics and law.

