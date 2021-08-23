Applications open for TechX Accelerator programme

The Net Zero Technology Centre has opened applications for its TechX Accelerator. Now in its fourth year, the award-winning programme looks to accelerate an entrepreneurial ecosystem of technology start-ups, who are paving the way in the clean energy space. Up to £100 000 grant funding and expert support will be provided to the successful companies that gain a place in the programme.

The TechX Clean Energy Accelerator supports companies developing innovative, transformative technologies that can accelerate the transition to a net zero energy industry. The Centre particularly seeks to support start-ups with diverse founder teams. Technology focus areas for the accelerator include renewable energy technologies, green and blue hydrogen and other clean fuels, carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS), digitalisation, and technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas industry.

The 15-week intensive programme will offer up to 12 start-ups access to the Centre’s extensive industry network. Start-ups will receive support in a range of areas; from creating a minimum viable product and testing the value proposition, to securing field trials and pitching to potential customers. Additional guidance comes from the programme’s diverse range of mentors which include entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors. The accelerator will continue to be delivered in a virtual format allowing for more flexible participation. This year, the Centre would like to see 30% of shortlisted start-ups to be led by female founders or co-founders. It is an exciting time to build companies and technologies which can close the gap to affordable net zero energy.

Mark Anderson, TechX Director, commented on the launch of applications for the Clean Energy Accelerator:

“We are delighted to be opening applications for the fourth year of the TechX accelerator. Innovative start-ups offering game-changing technology solutions will play a pivotal role in accelerating the transition to an affordable net zero energy industry. And for the first time, the programme is solely focused on start-ups developing clean energy technologies.

“I look forward to seeing the ground-breaking solutions that emerge from this next cohort, and the support they can offer in helping the energy industry meet its carbon reduction targets, especially with COP26 happening this year in Scotland.”

Colette Cohen OBE, CEO of the Net Zero Technology Centre, added:

“TechX plays an instrumental role in building a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and supply chain. Start-ups that tap into the next generation of net zero technologies are key to delivering an affordable net zero energy industry.

“We are committed to expanding diversity in our TechX programme, continuing a virtual format should also support this aim. We are hoping to see strong gender diverse founder teams applying as TechX offers a unique support system which allows start-ups to accelerate their development journey. We look forward to meeting the next cohort and introducing them to the Net Zero Technology Centre’s extensive network, which offers a wealth of knowledge and a world of opportunities.”

To date, the programme has delivered three successful cohorts, with 50% of last year’s cohort represented by start-ups developing clean technologies including a novel electrolyser that uses sea water to produce green hydrogen (sHYp) and bio-inspired, ultra-efficient direct air capture to remove CO 2 from the atmosphere (Mission Zero). Over 33 start-ups have graduated from the programme, with more than 20 field trials completed and five companies having commercialised.

The online application process is now open for the TechX Clean Energy Accelerator, which will begin in February 2022. Applications will close on 28 November 2021, with places confirmed in January 2022. Find out more and apply here.

