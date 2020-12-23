A new wave energy test facility is underway

Floating Power Plant (FPP) is building a wave energy Power Take-Off (PTO) test bench. The company is collaborating with Fritz Schur Energy, Seasystems and Aalborg University.

The project has just received DKK10.81 million (€1.5 million) in funding from the Danish Energy Authorities (EUDP).

The test facility is expected to be finished in March 2022, and it will produce test data for the following years that will be used when FPP launches combined wind and wave power facilities, eg. in Grand Canary.

The scientists at Aalborg University have kept up with the challenges of wave power for more than 20 years, and Associate Professor, Morten Kramer, recognises the potential of the project: “This project can crack open one of the hardest nuts to crack, that has kept wave energy technology from becoming a stable part of the energy supply.”

Anders Køhler, Chief Executive Officer, FPP, says: “We like to think of the PTO test rig as a very large IKEA test. By subjecting our technology to the very worst conditions on land before going offshore in full-scale, we can remove a lot of the risk from our commercial projects. The grant from EUDP is very important to us. The project will validate our wave technology and help us to certify it. This is paramount for reducing the risk of the commercial projects FPP is entering.”

Facts about the project:

this project will upscale and complete the detailed design of a full-scale wave energy PTO-system

the development and testing will result in an efficiency and cost-optimised PTO-system, with one of the world’s highest reported efficiency and power output for this type of system

the PTO-system is 250 KW

it is planned to be deployed on FPP’s future deployments of combined wind and wave power, where four PTOs will deliver 1 MW.

