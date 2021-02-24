NTR acquires solar and battery projects in Ireland

NTR has acquired a 54 MW portfolio of co-located solar and battery storage projects in County Wexford, Ireland, from renewable energy developer, RES. The portfolio comprises two battery storage projects, adding 25 MW of storage capacity to the Irish grid network, along with 29 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV).

Two of the solar projects were awarded 16-year Contract for Difference (CfD) tariffs in the inaugural Irish RESS-1 auction and the battery storage projects will apply to provide grid services through the Irish DS3 grid services scheme. The portfolio of projects will enter operations in 2022.

Manus O‘Donnell, Chief Investment Officer of NTR, said “This mix of solar and battery storage brings much-needed diversity of renewables technology onto the Irish grid, particularly for lower wind days. Co-location of solar and battery projects can be particularly effective, as they can share grid connections and obtain economies of scale. In the future, they should be able to take further advantage of storing excess power produced on site and we expect to see more co-location of solar and battery storage throughout Europe.”

The projects were acquired by the NTR Renewable Energy Income Fund II, a wind, solar and energy storage fund that operates across a number of European markets. Total costs for the projects amount to approximately €29 million.

RES will build the battery projects for NTR, having developed and built over 20 battery storage projects across Ireland, UK and the US. Once operational, RES will provide asset management and operations and maintenance services.

This latest acquisition brings renewable energy assets under management by NTR on behalf of its current two funds to over 600 MW of wind, solar and battery storage projects located throughout Ireland, France, Sweden, Finland and the UK.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.