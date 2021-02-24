REA publish renewable energy strategy

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) have unveiled a ‘green recovery pathway’, which will accelerate the drive to net-zero and provide thousands of new jobs.

Launching the ‘Strategy for Renewable Energy and Clean Technologies’, REA’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, said that "the change required over the next three decades is on a par to that experienced during the industrial revolution."

Key targets within the strategy include:

By the end of 2022, more than 50% of electricity generation will be provided by renewables – this figure will reach 100% by 2032.

Majority of energy demand for the heat and transport sectors could be met from renewable and clean technologies by 2035.

All bio-waste could be either separated and recycled at source or collected separately by the end of 2023.

However, the REA say that in order for these targets to be met, a number of barriers will have to be removed. For the green industry to thrive, it needs a clear route to market, a fit for purpose grid network and a wide mix of technologies.

The strategy also reiterates the economic benefits on offer from renewable energy and clean technology, with 200 000 new jobs in the sector being created by 2035 should the government provide the right support.

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE said: “The UK’s energy system is in the midst of the largest transformation for generations, moving towards the legally-binding 2050 net-zero target for greenhouse gas emissions reductions. The change required over the next three decades is on a par to that experienced during the industrial revolution; affecting people’s homes, businesses and the very fabric of the nation.

“With COP26 on the horizon, the government has an opportunity to make a bold statement – this strategy not only sets out several necessary and achievable targets, but it also provides the solutions to removing the barriers which could prevent those targets being met.

“It is now abundantly clear that the argument of an ‘either/or’ choice between tackling climate change and providing an economic boost is over. Support for the renewable energy and clean technology sector will not only help the government reach its net-zero ambitions, but it could deliver hundreds of thousands of new jobs and return billions of pounds worth of investment too.

“Our strategy offers government the pathway to net-zero and economic recovery – it is now up to them to deliver it.”

