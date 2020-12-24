Siemens Energy equips Vietnamese wind farms with digital transmission technology

Siemens Energy has been awarded a contract by Technology Resources Energy (TRE) to equip two onshore wind farms in Vietnam with Sensproducts – digitally enhanced transmission equipment. The two wind farms, IaPet-Dak Doa 1 and IaPet-Dak Doa 2, are both located in the Dak Doa district of Gia Lai province in Vietnam’s central highlands and will have a capacity of 100 MW each. The wind farms are part of Vietnam’s ongoing Power Development Master Plan to further push the integration of renewable energy sources and to enhance the power supply.

Siemens Energy will equip the substation connecting the wind farm with the national grid. Amongst other substation assets, the company will deliver digitally enhanced transmission products with advanced intelligence from the company’s Sensproducts portfolio, including connective circuit-breakers, surge arresters and power transformers. Equipped as Sensformer Advanced units, the transformers come with a digital twin, a synchronised thermos-replication of the physical asset, that will allow the operator to manage temporary overloads without compromising on lifetime.

The scope of supply of connective transmission equipment includes three units of 500 kV and two units of 220 kV power transformers, three 500 kV and six 200 kV circuit-breakers with advanced trending as well as 15 surge arresters rated at 500 kV. All these assets will be equipped with smart Internet of Things technology and sensors to measure the most important operating parameters. The operator will be able to check the status of the substation assets via online applications in real time to increase efficiency and availability of operations. Additionally, the company will deliver conventional disconnectors, instrument transformers and current limiting reactors.

The energisation of the substation is scheduled for August 2021. At the IaPet-Dak Doa 1 and IaPet-Dak Doa 2 wind farms a total of 44 wind turbines will be installed. They are expected to generate a gross energy of about 532 622 MWh/yr.