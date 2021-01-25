Azelio signs MoU with Svea Solar

Azelio and Svea Solar have signed a MoU to develop projects using Azelio’s long-duration energy storage, TES.POD®, coupled to photovoltaic (PV) systems. The collaboration will span over at least three projects in 2021, five projects in 2022, and 10 projects in 2023. A total of 8 MW of installed power and more than 100 MWh in equivalent storage capacity.

Svea Solar is a solar PV installer in Sweden. In support of expanding its business offerings into the energy storage segment in Sweden in particular and Europe in general, a collaboration has been initiated with Azelio, as a developer of long-duration energy storage.

Azelio’s storage solution, TES.POD®, stores renewable energy in recycled aluminium. The energy can be dispatched on demand as electricity and heat during the dark hours and at times during the day when direct production is not sufficient.

