Finance decisions complete for RWE’s Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

RWE, one of the world’s leading players in offshore wind, has taken the Financial Investment Decision (FID) on its 1.4 GW flagship Sofia Offshore Wind Farm project, globally one of the largest offshore projects in its renewables fleet. The 100% RWE-owned project represents a total investment of approximately £3 billion. The company is now poised to forge ahead with the construction of the project, with onshore enabling works due to start in spring 2021 and offshore construction in 2023. Final project completion is expected by 4Q2026. RWE was awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD) for Sofia in 2019, achieving a strike price of £39.65/MWh (in 2012 prices).

The consented project is located on Dogger Bank, 195 km from the nearest point on the UK’s North East coast. The project will have a single offshore converter platform, with the electricity generated transported via a high voltage direct current export cable to landfall 220 km away in Redcar, Teesside, England. Sofia will require a new onshore converter station, and already has an agreed grid connection point at the existing National Grid substation in Lackenby, Teesside, 7 km inland. RWE is reviewing port options for the project’s long-term operations and maintenance activity.

Preferred Supplier Agreements are already in place for all of Sofia’s key suppliers and RWE will now proceed to finalise contracts with them in the coming weeks.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is lined up to supply 100 of its 14 MW offshore wind turbines (SG 14-222 DD), one of the most advanced offshore wind turbine technologies available. A specially formed consortium of GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions and Sembcorp Marine is set to supply a transmission system for the project, including two HVDC converter stations. International marine contractor Van Oord is the preferred supplier for monopile foundations as well as array cables and plans to establish a logistics hub in the UK’s North East to deliver the work. Prysmian Group is due to provide a high voltage submarine and land export cable connection, including use of its brand-new cable installation vessel, Leonardo da Vinci – one of the most advanced of its kind in the world.

RWE’s UK offshore portfolio continues to expand in the UK. In addition to this project, the construction of the company’s 857 MW Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm (RWE’s pro rata share: 506 MW) is highly advanced. RWE is also progressing four extension projects in the UK, with a combined potential installed capacity of approximately 2.6 GW (RWE’s pro rata share: 1.3 GW), which are already engaging in public consultation. Meanwhile, the company recently successfully bid for two new adjacent offshore sites – also on Dogger Bank – with a potential total installed capacity of 3 GW in The Crown Estate’s Offshore Wind Round 4 Leasing auction.

