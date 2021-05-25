Forth Ports announces plans for Scottish renewable energy hub

On 25 May 2021, Forth Ports unveiled ambitious proposals for the creation of Scotland’s largest renewable energy hub on a 175 acre site at the Port of Leith – supporting the country’s economic recovery and energy transition plans, and the achievement of its net-zero carbon emissions targets.



New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.

This £40 million private investment will see the creation of a bespoke, riverside marine berth capable of accommodating the world’s largest offshore wind installation vessels. The facility will feature a heavy lift capability of up to 100 t/m2, backed up by 35 acres of adjacent land for logistics and marshalling. This will be supplemented by the upgrading of a 140 acre cargo handling site to accommodate lay down; assembly; supply chain and manufacturing opportunities. The total area is equivalent to approximatey 100 full size football pitches.

The Port of Leith Renewable Energy Hub has the potential to:

Make a major contribution to Scotland achieving its 2045 net-zero greenhouse gases target.

Secure the Firth of Forth as the driver for Scotland’s green energy transition.

Help spearhead Edinburgh and Scotland’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Support up to 1000 high quality, long-term direct jobs and approximately 2000 indirect jobs.

Launching the plans, Charles Hammond OBE, Group Chief Executive of Forth Ports, said: “We are committed to playing a significant role in the renewable energy sector and, through that, Scotland’s energy transition to net-zero as we also tackle the challenges of COVID-19 recovery and economic regeneration. This is a pump-priming investment in logistics and marine infrastructure at the Port of Leith as we harness Scotland’s natural resources for future generations and has the potential to play a significant part in our forthcoming Firth of Forth Green Port bid.

“Leith’s proximity to the North Sea, which is set to become home to many more offshore wind developments, coupled with the natural deep waters of the Firth of Forth, makes this an ideal location to support not only those developments already planned, but the pipeline of projects that are sure to follow. That is why we are prepared to invest our land, our expertise and our shareholders’ money to further build and strengthen Scotland’s renewables supply chain to deliver new long-term jobs. Forth Ports is committed to both help make Scotland’s renewables future a reality and help it meet its carbon reduction targets.”

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson, said: “The Scottish Government has set ambitious targets to increase offshore wind capacity to 11 GW of energy installed by 2030 – enough to power more than eight million homes. This commitment, which will support our transition to a net-zero economy by 2045, capitalises on the fact that Scotland’s seas have some of the best offshore wind resources in the world.

“It is fundamentally important that the bold and necessary action required for us to reach net-zero is taken in a way that is fair and just for everyone. It must seize the economic benefits that will be created, supporting jobs and our wider society.

“This significant investment from Forth Ports to develop the Port of Leith places them in an ideal position to harness the offshore wind opportunities in the North Sea, creating good green jobs and supporting a just transition to net-zero – not just for the city of Edinburgh but the wider area and beyond.”



New Leith outer berth with wind installation vessel.

This will be a wholly private sector investment of £40 million, backed by Forth Ports’ shareholders, in support of the industrial regeneration of the Port of Leith and reinforcing the role of the Firth of Forth in Scotland’s energy transition. It will further underpin the position of Scotland’s Central Belt as a leading area of engineering and manufacturing skills and capabilities.

With existing offshore wind farm development plans and the Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind seabed leasing round still to come, offshore wind alone has the potential to create enough work for this renewables hub for the next 30 years. The Firth of Forth’s natural deep waters and its proximity to the North Sea make it ideally suited to supporting future offshore wind farm development, both fixed and floating.

