IRENA and Siemens Energy sign energy transition agreement

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has signed a partnership agreement with Siemens Energy aimed at advancing the global energy transition. Under the agreement, the organisations will strengthen collaboration on the application of technology to advance and deepen the transition to renewable energy around the world.

The wide-ranging scope of collaboration extends to a variety of opportunities including developing the business case for green hydrogen as a major contributor to deep decarbonisation, furthering joint efforts to promote heat generation and industrial processes, decarbonising hard to abate industries such as cement, steel and petrochemicals, and facilitating private sector investment in the renewables sector.

IRENA and Siemens will also exchange knowledge and expertise on renewable electrification, including the development of roadmaps that prioritise communities and regions currently lacking access to modern energy.

“Partnerships are the cornerstone of global efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals and key to the rapid acceleration of the global energy transition,” said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA. “This public-private initiative is representative of a shared a vision for a low-carbon energy future and of a joint commitment to meaningful action.”

“This partnership leverages and amplifies both of our organisations' strengths to accelerate the energy transition,” said Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy. “Action to tackle climate change is a global imperative. Our best chance of success is through strong partnerships with dedicated organisations."

“We believe that innovative technologies are the key to combating climate change,” he continued. “The energy transition is a considerable challenge which requires great change but offers significant potential.”

