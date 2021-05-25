Peel NRE and BIG secure funding for Ince Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage project

Peel NRE, part of Peel L&P, and waste to energy provider, Bioenergy Infrastructure Group (BIG) have secured £250 000 from the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) Net Zero Innovation Portfolio for the Ince Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage project (InBECCS).

The project will fund design work for a carbon capture demonstration facility – based on innovative technology developed by C-Capture Ltd – at Ince Bio Power, one of the largest waste wood gasification plants in the UK. Ince Bio Power is located at Protos, Peel NRE’s strategic energy and resource hub in Cheshire, England. The plant, part of BIG, currently uses commercial waste wood which would otherwise go to landfill, to produce energy to power over 42 500 homes.

The InBECCS project will pioneer the first negative emissions project in the North West of England and could be ready as early as 2025.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is vital to help the UK reach net-zero carbon by 2050. Of the five scenarios presented by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) on how the UK can achieve net-zero, all include bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS). However, current technologies lack commercialisation and scale. This project seeks to help to scale BECCS, utilising a world-leading, chemical solution from C-Capture, to capture over 7000 tpy of carbon. The company has a unique technology, which offers a safe, low-cost way to remove CO 2 and is well suited to large-scale capture of CO 2 .

This project is part of the green industrial revolution occurring in the North West of England. The CO 2 captured from the facility is intended to be stored in the soon-to-be depleted offshore gas fields in the Liverpool Bay. Protos is also home to plans for the UK’s first plastic-to-hydrogen facility and a 49 MW energy from waste facility currently under construction. The project will support the North West’s ambitions to be the first low carbon industrial cluster by 2030 and one of the first carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) clusters identified in the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “We are determined to tackle climate change and make it win-win for both our planet and our economy. Today’s major cash boost – targeted at our most polluting industries - will encourage the rapid development of the technologies we need to reign in our emissions and transition to a green economy, one that reduces costs for business, boosts investment and create jobs.

Just six months ago, the Prime Minister set out a clear 10 Point Plan for creating and supporting up to 250 000 British jobs as we level up and build back greener from the pandemic. Today we’re boosting our armoury for the fight against climate change and backing innovators and businesses to create green jobs right across the UK.”

The funding granted by BEIS will support phase one of the InBECCS project, which includes the design of a 20 tpd CO 2 demonstrator. Following completion of phase one, there is the potential for a further £5 million to be made available by BEIS to fund deployment of the technology. If successful, the second phase of the project, due to begin in 2022, will see the demonstration plant built and operated. It is part of a £166.5 million funding package announced on Monday 24 May 2021.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.