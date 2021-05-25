Technip Energies to develop renewables production platform in the Netherlands

Technip Energies has been awarded two contracts1 by Neste for work on the development of their renewables production platform in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as part of the existing Partnership Agreement between the two companies.

The first contract covers EPC for the modification of Neste's existing renewables production refinery in Rotterdam to enable production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The modifications to the refinery, an investment of approximately €190 million, will enable Neste to optionally produce up to 500 000 tpy of SAF as part of the existing capacity.

The second contract covers the FEED for Neste's possible next world scale renewable products refinery in Rotterdam. This contract is part of Neste’s preparations to enable a final investment decision by its Board of Directors, targeted for the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.

The production process is based on Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL technology, which allows the conversion of waste and residue feedstock into renewable products such as renewable diesel, SAF, and renewable solutions for the polymers and chemical industry.

1The sum of these two contracts is worth between €50 - €250 million.

