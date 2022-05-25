Join Bentley Systems on 15 June for a webinar to learn about minimising the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) in offshore wind using digital workflows. Register here for free.

The offshore wind market has never been as exciting or dynamic as it is today. With aggressive carbon reduction and renewable energy targets, favourable locations near dense population centres, and new developments in floating platform solutions, offshore wind is poised for rapid growth in the coming decades.

But new opportunities bring new challenges. Offshore wind requires a paradigm shift for traditional offshore projects as mass production of platforms requires sharper focus on reducing the overall cost of these structures to be competitive with alternative energy sources. With solutions from Bentley Systems, the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) can be reduced by optimising the planning, design, delivery, and operating costs of wind turbine assets.

Join in to hear from Raoul Karp, VP Engineering Simulation and Geoff McDonald, Senior Product Manager for Bentley as they discuss how OpenWindPower offshore wind structural analysis and design software and PLAXIS geotechnical analysis software have optimised the design of wind turbine foundation structures to reduce material, installation, and operating costs.

the Editor of Energy Global will be hosting a live Q&A session with the company

