ACWA Power and The Ministry of Energy develop Uzbekistan’s clean energy capacity

Following agreements signed in March 2020, co-operation between the Uzbekistan Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade, and ACWA Power has led to three major milestones in the development of power projects to enable Uzbekistan’s ambitious energy transformation plan and increase energy capacity by 2500 MW.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the 1500 MW Sirdarya CCGT plant, followed by the signing of two Power Purchase Agreements and Investment Agreements for two wind power plants located in Bukhara and Navoi, was conducted in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, H.E. Sardor Umurzakov, and H.E. Alisher Sultanov, Energy Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as a Saudi Arabian delegation led by H.E. Eng Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment for Saudi Arabia and H.E. Hisham Mishal Al- Suwailem, the Saudi Ambassador to Uzbekistan. Other attendees included senior representatives from the Uzbekistan Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade, ACWA Power and Air Products.

ACWA Power will be delivering these three projects utilising its technical knowledge, expertise, and experience, to contribute directly to meeting Uzbekistan’s growing yearly electricity demand, which is expected to reach 110 billion kWh by 2030. The company’s contribution is also aligned with Uzbekistan’s national mandate to increase energy efficiency, introduce energy-saving technologies, and develop and implement renewable energy sources, under its recent energy sector reforms.

ACWA Power is also committed to training and upskilling 1000 local employees in Uzbekistan during the project’s construction and operation phases, generating long-term, socio-economic value through knowledge sharing and job creation.

Sirdarya CCGT

The groundbreaking of the 1500 MW Sirdarya CCGT plant was marked by ceremonially commencing construction. The project will provide cleaner, more efficient and cost-competitive gas power that can be utilised across industries in Uzbekistan and is expected to meet 15% of power demand in Uzbekistan and comprise of 8% of installed power capacity when complete. With an approximate aggregate worth of $US1.2 billion, the plant has an efficiency rate of over 60% - saving almost twice the natural gas currently used for electricity production compared with older plants in the country. Its design, operational, and real time monitoring structure is state of the art, engineered by global experts to drive the energy production process round the clock, to create a seamless flow through the air-insulated switchyard to the national power grid of Uzbekistan, while offsetting 2.2 million tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

Bukhara, Navoi Wind Projects

The two Power Purchase Agreements for the two wind power plants; with an aggregate power generation capacity of 1000 MW was signed by Isakulov Dadajon Aynakulovich, Chairman of JSC National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan and Rajit Nanda, Chief Portfolio Management Officer and Interim CIO of ACWA Power. The two Investment Agreements were signed by H.E. Sardor Umurzakov from the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade and Mr. Abunayyan Chairmanof ACWA Power.

The ‘Bash’ and ‘Dzhankeldy’ plants which are located in the Bukhara and the Bukhara/Navoi regions respectively, have a total investment value of US$1.3 billion, and are expected to offset 1.6 million tpy of carbon emissions. Powered by approximately 200 wind turbines, the projects will contribute one third of Uzbekistan’s 3 GW wind energy targets, supplying 2.7 million households and supports the government’s aims to have 30% of its power capacity from renewable sources by 2030.

Co-operation on developing renewable energy and hydrogen programmes

The Uzbekistan Ministry of Energy, ACWA Power (a leading developer, investor and operator of power and water assets) and Air Products (a world leader in hydrogen production and distribution), has entered into a strategic framework agreement to develop research programmes and projects in the field of hydrogen and renewable energy, using the extensive experience of ACWA Power and Air Products. The agreement was signed by H.E. Alisher Sultanov, Energy Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power.

This agreement will support Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of global commitment to the Paris Agreement under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

ACWA Power remains focused on extending its leadership in high-growth markets through operational excellence and technological expertise, delivering power and desalinated water to communities in 13 countries worldwide.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.